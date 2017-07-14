Khloe Kardashian’s Top Workout Move To Get Rid Of Your Love Handles

We all want flat abs like Khloe Kardashian — she works hard for that hot body! Now, she’s spilling her fave workout for a sexy stomach.

Khloe Kardashian is a serious BEAST in the gym. She lifts weights and does a ton of different workouts to tone her entire body. On her app, she revealed that she recently did a partner workout with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and he seriously pushed her to be her best! “I love to work out with a partner and since Kourt’s away, I hit the gym with my other partner in crime: Tristan! I think he did a pretty good job keeping up with me, LOL. After this, we treated ourselves to Taco Tuesday!“

Here is a move that’s great for getting rid of love handles! Khloe wrote:

“Plan Pushups: This is how you strengthen your core — especially the obliques! With your hands directly below your shoulders, start off in a plank position. Tighten your abs and bring your left knee up to the outside of your left arm. Lower your left leg and then do the exact same move on the right leg. Before moving back to the left leg, lower your body down for one pushup. These are not easy, so do as many reps as you can. If your hips start to sag or lift, then you need to give yourself a break.”

With every ab exercise, you should try to do a compensatory exercise. This is a great one to strengthen your back:

“Standing Dumbbell Rows: This is a great move for your upper back muscles! With a dumbbell in each hand, pitch forward with your knees slightly bent (this will work your hamstrings and glutes). You then “row” both weights along the sides of your body. Don’t forget to squeeeeeeeze your shoulder blades when you pull back! Do 10 reps, take a little breather and then do 10 more.”

HollywoodLifers, will you copy Khloe Kardashian’s ab workout?