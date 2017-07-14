New Documentary Claims Kanye West Once Had An ‘Extensive’ Porn Collection

A new documentary on Yeezy’s feud with his former friend Jay Z offers a detailed look pair’s rise and fall. In a new preview, the Channel 4 doc claims that ‘Ye shockingly had an ‘extensive porno collection’ in his younger years.

A combination of home videos, interviews and unseen footage piece together Kanye West and Jay Z‘s friendship and its ultimate demise in a new documentary by Channel 4. In a new preview of the highly-anticipated film, one of Ye’s hometown friends shockingly claimed that the rapper once had an “extensive” porn collection in his Chicago home. “He had African s*** throughout the house, crates of records everywhere and an extensive porno collection,” Eugene McNair, a friend from Kanye’s childhood, told Channel 4. “‘It was like damn — he likes girls, he likes clothes, he likes music, he likes African s***, he likes art and you know we all jam.” Eugene walked producers through Kanye’s childhood home and showed off his bedroom, which has remained untouched over the years.

This isn’t the first time Kanye has made headlines about his porn habits. In 2013, the rapper revealed to W Magazine that porn had always been his “superobsession.” “The porn thing has never left since I was in high school,” he told the outlet. Plus, in the series finale of his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian‘s show Kocktails With Khloe, Kanye admitted that he’s “never watched porn with the sound on!” “I am all about the storyline,” he explained. “I like when they have good storylines.” Whoa. TMI!

In the preview for the Channel 4 doc, McNair demonstrated for the cameras how he and ‘Ye would create music in the room, DIY style, with a small keyboard in the corner and a tape deck. From the Southside of Chicago, Kanye was a art school dropout who moved to NYC to find fame as a rapper and producer, which is where he first encountered Jay Z, who was already established in his career with Roc-A-Fella Records. Soon after, Kanye was signed to Roc-A-Fella and rose to stardom with the help of Jay and his album “The College Dropout.” The documentary, titled Public Enemies: Jay-Z v. Kanye details the ins and outs of their relationship, which was strong and positive up until recently, when ‘Ye called out Jay Z and his wife Beyonce during a show in Sacramento. Since Kanye blasted the couple, it’s been a huge mystery how the feud started. Upon the release of Jay Z’s new album 4:44, which details he and Kanye’s rap rivalry, and Kanye abruptly leaving Tidal, the former friend’s relationship blowup is more relevant than ever.

