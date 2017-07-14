Justin Bieber Raps ‘Real Slim Shady’ For Lucky Fans At Stop Light — See Epic Video

Will the Real Biebz please stand up?! Justin Bieber was captured happily rapping along to Eminem’s classic track ‘The Real Slim Shady’ for fans while sitting in traffic and it’s bound to make your day!

Imagine you’re caught in gridlock and daydreaming about being just about anywhere else when out of nowhere your favorite pop star comes cruising by and better yet — he’s performing just for you! As ridiculously wonderful and impossible as this might sound, this is exactly what happened for some lucky Justin Bieber fans! Talk about a dream come true! And thankfully, they documented the magic moment so we could all enjoy it! Here’s the latest pics of the beloved pop star!

On July 10, the unsuspecting onlookers were slowly making their way through the streets of Long Beach, CA when a large, SUV pulled up beside them with its windows down and the tunes turned all the way up! And who did they find sporting a white tee and mirror shades while rhyming along to the 2001 hit in the passenger seat? None other than the world-famous hitmaker himself…and he was looking to entertain! “What’s up,” the fan calls out to Justin after they begin filming his playful performance. “No way! That’s not Justin,” a skeptic says in the car before they pull up parallel with the SUV. “I swear to God it is!” the female fan responds. The non-believer seems to be won over after getting a closer look because he cheers for Justin as the black SUV pulls away.

Justin’s rabid fandom already knows that the 23-year-old loves whipping out a spur-of-the-moment tune or two if the moment calls for it! Like when he blew fans away with an impromptu acoustic set at a club in West Hollywood in Jan. 2015. And who can forget when Justin serenaded his onetime girlfriend Selena Gomez with a touching rendition of “My Girl” later that same year. Keep the surprises coming, Justin!

