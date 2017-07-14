Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green ‘Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other’ During PDA Filled Pool Date

‘Hot felon’ Jeremy Meeks is back in the arms of heiress Chloe Green after legally separating from his wife. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their sexy PDA filled pool session in Beverly Hills.

Jeremy Meeks, 33, and British heiress Chloe Green are still hot and heavy, as the couple got super affectionate during a stay at the swank Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills on July 14. They were spotted kissing and making out in the rooftop pool and one eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the pair got down and dirty for everyone to see. “They were definitely in full effect with their public PDA. They couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. I thought they were going to get hot and heavy right there on the lounge chairs. But, they’re really nice together. He absolutely looks happy to be with her. They looked to really be enjoying each other’s company,” a pool-goer tells us.

“Jeremy and Chloe were here for a while. They laid all over each other, had a couple smokes and took a few dips in the pool in between basking in the sun. Chloe left before Jeremy did, though. Another guy came up here to chill with him and they kicked back for a while ordering drinks and smoking before going back into the hotel. Just real guy stuff,” the eyewitness continues. “He was dressed in the complimentary pool shorts and the white t-shirts. He looked real normal aside from the tattoos in conspicuous places.”

The 26-year-old Top Shop heiress and the former jailbird first met when he was modeling in the Philipp Plein fashion show during the Cannes Film Festival in May. On June 5 she posted an Instagram pic of him planting a kiss on her forehead, despite the fact that he was still married to wife Melissa. Things really got heated when they were photographed making out on a 180 foot super yacht off the coast of Turkey on July 1, but he flew home a few days later to California to face the music with his missus.