Awkward timing! On the same day as his estranged wife’s birthday, Jeremy Meeks reunited with GF Chloe Green at an LA hotel. The new couple sipped cocktails and splashed around in the pool on July 14.

This might be the worst birthday for Melissa Meeks. Hot on the heels of her separation from cheating husband Jeremy Meeks, 33, the hot felon was spotted with his new girlfriend, Chloe Green, 26, at a hotel in Los Angeles. The couple were very touchy feely with each other in the pool on July 14 — the same day as Melissa’s birthday. NEW PICTURES show the flirty couple splashing around in the water, cuddling, and sipping cocktails all while his estranged wife was out celebrating elsewhere with friends. This is the first birthday in eight years that she’s not spending with Jeremy…

The blue-eyed bandit, named after his viral mug shot, officially filed for legal separation on July 11. Despite the awkward tension between him and Melissa they’re both asking for joint custody of their shared son. Unfortunately, letting go hasn’t been easy for the blonde beauty. “She was angry at first; when he first came back from his trip to Europe she kicked him out and was threatening to leave him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was saying she was going to file for divorce, but then as soon as he filed the papers she had a huge change of heart. She wants to work things out.”

Once a cheater, always a cheater? Does Jeremy really deserve a second chance after the Turkey fiasco? The former inmate was publicly busted for cheating when photos emerged of him kissing the TopShop heiress overseas on a private yacht. It wasn’t until a stranger took a snapshot of the article and sent it to Melissa that she found out. She woke up the next morning with a random message on Instagram — and that’s how she caught him!

