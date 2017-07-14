More quality Carter content! After being treated to the first photo of Beyonce and JAY-Z’s twins earlier today, Hova has given us a new visual for ‘BAM,’ one of the ‘4:44’ tracks that references his beef with Kanye West. WATCH!

JAY-Z, 47, references the tension between him and Kanye West, 39, on the 4:44 track “BAM,” but in the video (which dropped July 14 via TIDAL), everything is picture-perfect. Check out the visual, which involves beautiful footage of JAY, Damian Marley and their crew in Jamaica where the song was partially recorded, above!

The video features JAY working on the track in the studio, and during non-musical intervals, the rapper touches on the influence of reggae on modern hip-hop and rap and how artists are considered poets. “We’re whistles. The wind goes through us — we make the noise,” he says.

Of course, we were all expecting him to expand on the lines that are seemingly directed at Ye and their contractual disputes (“My advice is just don’t be too nice to n*ggas/Just set the price so n*ggas’ll live your life, my n*gga) but perhaps JAY wanted to stay away from that, especially because the drama between the two has recently settled.

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “BAM:”

Once upon a time in the projects

Shawn was in flight mode, I bought a Pyrex

I was in fight mode and now it’s “f*ck me, mijo”

I was movin’ them kilos, help you move your peoples

Sometimes you need your ego, gotta remind these fools

Who they effin’ with, and we got FN’s too

Before we had A&R’s, we had AR’s too

We the only ones really movin’ like y’all say y’all do

We still movin’ like y’all n*ggas say y’all did

Emory passed you n*ggas and he did a bid

Ty Ty jumped over n*ggas and he’s like 5’6″

Got the heart of a giant, don’t you ever forget

Don’t you never forget, Jigga got this sh*t poppin’

I pulled out the pot when we was outta options

