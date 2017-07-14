How To Dress Your Denim Shorts Up & Down — Two Ways To Wear The Summer Staple 

With summer in full swing, denim shorts are a wardrobe staple & we have tips on how you can dress your shorts up & down!

Denim shorts are a summer wardrobe staple and it’s the perfect go-to look whether you want to dress them up or dress them down. Take it from Kendall Jenner and her older sis Khloe Kardashian who both rock denim shorts all the time in different ways. If you’re looking to spice up your summer outfits without breaking the bank, we have tips on how you could style denim shorts two different ways.

Dressing down denim shorts is easy. If you want to wear them during the day, you can style them a million different ways. If you’re wearing high-waisted denim shorts, pair them with a crop top, a graphic t-shirt, or a plain t-shirt tucked in. All you need is a pair of sandals or sneakers and you’re set. If you’re wearing them to the beach, you can pair them with a one-piece bathing suit which can be worn as a bodysuit if you’re hitting the bar after the beach.

Dressing up denim shorts is a bit harder, because you don’t want to look sloppy. We love how Khloe wore hers with over-the knee suede boots for a fancier look. If you don’t want to wear thigh-high boots in the dead of winter, then there are other options as well. Heels go perfectly with denim shorts, but only ankle-strap heels. Pumps with denim shorts is definitely not the move. A perfect summer date night look or a fun night night out would be high-waisted denim shorts, a bodysuit tucked in, ankle-strap heels, and a patterned kimono on top.

Whether you want to dress up or down your shorts, there are so many variations you can try. What do you guys think of these two ways to wear denim shorts — will you try them out this summer?