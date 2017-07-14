You’re Probably Committing This Sleep Sin — Fix It For Deeper & Better Sleep Tonight

If you’re like me, you’re probably alwayssss tired. If you want to sleep longer and more soundly, there are a few rules that experts recommend. You’re probably breaking one at this very moment!

We all KNOW it’s important to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep a night, but so many of us fall short. Stress, electronic devices, and staying out too late will all hurt your sleeping patterns. Dr. Partha Nandi, who has his own television show, ASK DR. NANDI, and is the author of the book Ask Dr. Nandi: 5 Steps to Becoming Your Own Health Hero for Longevity, Well-Being, and a Joyful Life is sharing some tips so you can sleep better tonight!

“1. Try to stick to a sleep schedule: going to bed and getting up around the same time every day.

2. Remove electronics, such as TVs and computers, from your bedroom.

3. Stop using blue light devices, like smart phones, tablets, and laptops, a minimum of 30 minutes before bedtime.

4. Stretch, engage in deep breathing activities, meditate, or do yoga to improve your sleep quality and help you fall asleep.

5. Sip on chamomile tea to make you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.”

You’re probably on your phone right now. I am also totally guilty of scrolling through Instagram for what I plan to be 10 minutes but somehow, always turns into an hour before bed. I also have a bad habit of checking my emails right before bed, which usually causes a lot of stress and a mental list of things to do in my head — and is the opposite of a relaxing ritual that helps me fall asleep. You can get Dr. Nandi’s book in September 2017 for more health and wellness tips.

HollywoodLifers, are you trying to learn how to sleep better?