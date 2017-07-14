Lately, Gigi Hadid has been out & about in a bunch of different crop tops, but they’re not what you think! They’re actually cut up t-shirts made into crop tops & here’s how you can try the trend!

Gigi Hadid, 22, has been wearing a ton of different crop tops lately and they’re not pre-made — they’re actually t-shirts that were cut up to make a crop top and we’re obsessed with this trend. First of all, cut off crop tops are super chic, and second of all, you don’t have to spend a single penny. All you have to do is grab a bunch of old t-shirts you have lying around that you don’t wear anymore or that need an upgrade, and cut off the bottom! What do you guys think of the trend — will you try it out?

If you want to cut a shirt to make a crop top, you definitely don’t want to take an old t-shirt that’s dirty with stains on it. However, using old t-shirts can be a fun way for you to switch up your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Try on the t-shirt first, find out how short you want to crop top to be, and draw a little line with a marker. Then, take the shirt off and cut across the line. After you cut the bottom off, it’s probably going to have a ragged edge so if you want it to curl up and look neat, pull one of the jagged edges and rip it off to make it look even.

You don’t have to just do this with t-shirts, which is the best part! Gigi also does it with sweatshirts and her sister Bella, has tried the cutoff sweatshirt look as well. You would follow the same tips if you were cutting up a sweatshirt, and voilà, you have a brand new wardrobe without spending a single dollar — how amazing is that?

What do you guys think of this trend — will you try it out this summer?