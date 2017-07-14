7 Wild ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theories That Could Definitely Come True In Season 7

‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 is upon us, and there are so many great fan theories that could actually play out over the course of the HBO show. From the Tyrion is a Targaryen theory to Jon Snow is Azor Ahai, these are the fan theories that might happen in season 7!

*Bran drove the Mad King mad. After seeing what happened with Hodor, this theory really started gaining steam. One fan theory believes that Bran actually caused the Mad King to lose his marbles. The theory states that when Bran tries to reason with King Aerys when shown a vision of him, Aerys only hears whispers and is “driven mad.” The reason that Aerys kept repeating “burn them all” is because Bran traveled back and tried to warn him about the White Walkers. Bran set everything in motion.

*Jaime will kill Cersei. This theory claims Jaime will go from Kingslayer to Queenslayer. The theory states that Jaime will “choke” Cersei to death after she goes on a rampage, thus fulfilling Maggy’s prophecy. In A Feast for Crows, Maggy the Frog tells Cersei, “The valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” It would be kind of poetic for Jaime to kill Cersei, and he’s probably the one able to get close enough to do it.

*Tyrion is a Targaryen. Maybe Tywin was right, Tyrion was never his son. While we were led to believe that Tywin hated Tyrion for killing Joanna and for being a dwarf, what if it was so much more than that? Many fans believe that Barristan Selmy’s words to Daenerys in A Dance With Dragons about Aerys and Joanna imply that she was raped or seduced by the King. If Tyrion is a secret Targaryen, he could be the key to the three-headed dragon prophecy that Daenerys hears in the House of the Undying. Fans also believe that Tyrion will join Jon Snow and Daenerys and bring order to Westeros.

*Arya is going to kill Littlefinger. We all know Arya’s not afraid to get her hands dirty, and she might just be the one to put Littlefinger in the grave. One fan believes that Littlefinger will secretly plan to have Jon Snow killed so Sansa can rule Winterfell, but Arya will find out about it. “Just as she’s about to reach Winterfell learns and discovers of a plot being hatched against Jon and that its mastermind is Littlefinger,” kaiokenx4 writes. “Arya thus conspires to kill Littlefinger (who betrayed her father).” This theory is solid considering Arya was seen holding Littlefinger’s blade on the Entertainment Weekly cover!

*Bran is Bran the Builder, who also founded House Stark. One fan says that “Bran will go back in time to build the Wall.” When people ask his name, he’ll say Bran. “He’ll be the one who’ll establish, in the past, that there must always be Starks at Winterfell, because he must ensure that he comes to exist in the present,” the theory says.

*Jon Snow is Azor Ahai. As we all know, Azor Ahai, the legendary figure in the faith of the Lord of Light, will be “born amidst salt and smoke, beneath a bleeding star.” Azor Ahai is the Lord of Light. One fan pointed out that in the Tower of Joy scene in the season 6 finale, Jon Snow is literally born beneath a bleeding star, thanks to Ser Arthur Dayne’s sword. The prophesied savior is also known as the “Prince That Was Promised.” In season 6, Melisandre mentions the “Prince That Was Promised” when talking about Jon Snow. Many fans believe Azor Ahai is Jon Snow, but other theories claim the savior could be Daenerys or even Jaime Lannister.

*Rhaegar and Lyanna were in love. No one knows for sure what really went on between Rhaegar and Lyanna, but now that Jon Snow’s real parents have been revealed, you know we’re going to get answers about them. Some fans believe that Rhaegar never kidnapped Lyanna at all because they were in love. One fan theory concerning Rhaegar and Lyanna claims that a detail the proves Rhaegar and Lyanna’s were in love is in the Winterfell crypt. “Rhaegar’s unique silver-stringed harp is in Lyanna’s tomb,” Redditor cantuse writes.

Game of Thrones season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, what Game of Thrones theory do you think will come true in season 7? Let us know!