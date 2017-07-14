Friday Playlist: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato & More To Start Your Weekend Off Right

It’s Friday, and if you’re scrambling for the perfect weekend playlist, you’re in luck. We’ve done the hard work for you — listen to new songs from Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Lana Del Rey and more!

Friday Playlist is a weekend-ready roundup of new and notable releases that we’ve been loving this week. Honestly, this playlist could just be “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato 25 times in a row, but there are other bops out this week, so they’ve been included, too.

For example, Selena Gomez‘s moody new track “Fetish.” The accompanying video is disappointing as hell — it’s 3 minutes of her lips mouthing the words — but we’re sure there will be a “Bad Liar”-esque short film out soon to appease the masses. The song itself is pretty rad.

Apart from Demi and Selena, the girl power continues with excellent new songs from Lana Del Rey, LIGHTS and Kesha. “Summer Bummer” brings unexpectedly hip-hop vibes from Lana thanks to a little help from A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti, while LIGHTS’ “Skydiving” is a neat package of pop perfection with a thumping chorus. (The music video dropped today as well.) Be sure to check out Kesha’s empowering new video for “Woman,” too.

“Sit Next to Me” by Foster the People is definitely a jam, and I’m really feeling Little Lies‘ folksy “I’m With Her” and Vance Joy‘s “Lay It On Me.” Oh, and that RAC x K.Flay collaboration that she told us about last month is finally here. It’s the perfect song for those hazy summer days.

Listen:

