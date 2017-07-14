Floyd Mayweather Drops Gay Slur On Conor McGregor During Press Event: ‘You F****t’

Floyd Mayweather took his trash talking to a disgusting low on July 14. While at a press conference in London, a furious Floyd called Conor McGregor a repulsive homophobic slur!

As if things couldn’t get any uglier between, Floyd Mayweather, 39, and Conor McGregor, 29, Floyd had to go and use that f-word. While “Money” and the “Notorious” MMA fighter were holding their fourth press conference this week on July 14, Floyd decided it was a good idea to get on the mic and start calling Conor names. During his heated tirade in front of the London, England audience, the boxer called Conor a homophobic slur. “You punk. You F*****. You Ho,” he shouted. Wow. Way to go at being the bigger person, Floyd. (WARNING: Video below contains NSFW and offensive language.)

Look, it doesn’t really matter what Conor said to provoke that response, Floyd shouldn’t have used that repulsive word. Of course, “Money” doesn’t know when to shut up. After saying the f-word, Floyd went after UFC President Dana White, 47, saying that he’s a pimp and Conor’s the “hoe.” The London crowd was having none of Floyd’s nonsense, as they started to chant, “Sit down, shut up.”

Was this Floyd’s way of one-upping Conor’s smack talking? During the second day of their international press tour, Conor made a racist comment towards Floyd. “Sing it and dance for me,” the Irish fighter said. “Dance for me, boy!” Yes, calling an African-American “boy” is a derogatory remark, because historically, white men used the term to suggest African American men “weren’t on equal footing with them,” according to Thought Co. However, Floyd’s father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., 64, defended Conor, saying that the comment was just part of “a boxing match.”

Is there a way that both of these two could lose their Aug. 26 fight? In addition to Floyd’s homophobia, he has a history of domestic violence. He pleaded guilty to two counts of battery against Melissa Brim, the mother of his oldest daughter, in 2001 and 2002. He was busted in 2003 for fighting two women in a Vegas nightclub and he served two months in jail on a 2011 domestic violence charge. Conor, on the other side of the ring, has a history of saying racist things, according to The Root.

In addition to calling Floyd “boy,” Conor once told Brazilian MMA fighter Jose Aldo that in the past, he’d “invade his favela on horseback and would kill anyone who wasn’t fit to work, but we’re in a new time, so I’ll whoop his ass instead.” On top of that, Conor once called Nate Diaz a “cholo gangster from the hood.” Wonderful.

UPDATE: Floyd’s rep explains, “The reason Floyd called Conor the F word is because Conor called Floyd a monkey. Floyd has nothing against gays or lesbians at all … Floyd has them on his staff. Floyd has nothing but the utmost respect for gays and lesbians.”

