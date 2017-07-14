Could Rob & Blac Chyna’s Alleged Abusive Relationship Hurt Dream? Expert Speaks

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna accused each other of alleged abuse, to the point where Chyna got a restraining order! Could this toxic setup affect baby Dream? A celeb psychiatrist tells us the truth EXCLUSIVELY.

It’s been just a week since Rob Kardashian, 30, unleashed his fury against ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 29, on Instagram, and the situation shows no signs of deescalating. In the days since Rob lashed out at Chyna for allegedly cheating on him with Rarri True and Mechie, Chyna’s taken out a restraining order against him. Not only did he cyberbully Chyna, but she alleges that he physically and verbally abused her, as well. To make matters even more complicated, Rob countered that Chyna allegedly abused him physically, as well. Celebrity psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, and explained how this terrible dynamic could have lasting affects on their 8-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

“Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been a disaster waiting to happen from the get go,” Dr. Lieberman said. “His family tried to warn him about her, but he wouldn’t listen. It was destined to end because they have gotten increasingly frustrated with each other, and this has erupted into accusations of violence. If parents are physically abusive towards each other in front of their child, it definitely leaves emotional scars – even on a baby as young as Dream. If she hears the screaming, sees any physical abuse, and feels anxious and upset.

“She could also feel terrible for the parent who seems to be losing the fight,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY. “As she gets older and can understand the words, as well as the alleged physical abuse that they hurl at each other, it will get worse for her unless Rob and Chyna go into intensive psychotherapy. As their relationship crumbles and Rob feels that Blac Chyna has lied to him and played him, he will be at wits end.

“Of course, now that there is a restraining agreement against him, he will hopefully try to respect it. But, if they are in the same space, it is likely their alleged violent abuse will be sparked. And Dream could get the worst of it – not necessarily physically, but emotionally. As she grows up, and dates, she is likely to be drawn to bad boys.”

This is awful! Thankfully, both Rob and Chyna are staying quiet and relatively calm since Chyna was granted the temporary restraining order. It’s what’s best for Dream! After his outrageous outburst on Instagram, during which he posted nude photos of Chyna, as well as her medical records and allegations about poor parenting, Rob’s apologized to his family and tried to keep a low profile. Sister Khloe Kardashian is keeping him occupied with trips to the gym. Chyna isn’t letting the painful drama get her down, living her life normally. CLICK HERE to hear more about the drama between Rob and Chyna on the HollywoodLife Podcast!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Chyna’s relationship will affect Dream? Let us know.