Drake Urging Rihanna To Cut Ties With ‘Player’ Hassan Jameel — Doesn’t ‘Deserve Her’

Well, look who’s calling the kettle black! Drake, 30, has many opinions on Rihanna‘s, 29, new man but they all sound like he’s describing himself. The “One Dance” rapper called Hassan Jameel a player, and all we can say is that it takes one to know one. “Rihanna still talks to Drake here and there,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He cares about her a lot despite not treating her right when they were dating. He isn’t ready to be in a full time romance with her but he definitely doesn‘t want to see her be disrespected by some other guy.”

The Toronto-native actually doesn’t stand alone here. Rihanna’s dad also disapproves of the Middle Eastern billionaire for similar reasons. “From what Drake’s heard, this guy Hassan is a major player,” the source continues. “Rihanna doesn’t need that in her life. He suggests that she cut him off and move on before anyone gets hurt.” One the one hand, it seems like Drake is overwhelmed with jealousy. But on the other, protective poppa bear Ronald Fenty also sees some red flags in his daughter’s romance. He’s always told her to stay away from entertainers, athletes, or any guy who’s super rich because they will constantly have women fawning over them. Fair point, Ronald.

“She told me she had a new boyfriend about a month ago, but I didn’t know who he was. I always tell her, ‘Don’t date an entertainer, don’t date an athlete,” he explained to Sun Magazine. “I didn’t know he was a billionaire. Too little money, or too much money can’t make you happy, you need to something in-between.” Hassan might not be a basketball player or a stand-up comedian, but his bank account statement is out of this world.

