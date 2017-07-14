Drake’s Home Broken Into Again By ‘Aggressive’ Trespasser – Is He Okay?

Maybe it’s time for Drake to move, as people keep breaking into his California home. An ‘aggressive’ stranger got busted after they took an uninvited stroll in Drizzy’s back yard!

Drake, what are you going to do? Get a couple extra guard dogs? Put up more “Keep Out” signs? He definitely needs to do something, because the 30-year-old rapper’s crib became a crime scene yet again on July 13. This time, a man was arrested after trespassing onto the properly. This unidentified man hiked to Drake’s Hidden Hills homes before being caught by a patrolling security guard, law enforcement sources tell TMZ. When the guard discovered the intruder, they told them to leave, which caused this alleged invader to get “aggressive.”

So, the security guard had no choice: they called the cops. The authorities arrived to quickly arrest the man. Busted! The alleged trespasser was unarmed and reportedly told the cops he found Drake’s home after looking up the address on “a blog.” This hiker was reportedly an obsessed fan who wanted to meet the rapper, but – too bad! Drake wasn’t hope at the time of the alleged invasion. The home is actually undergoing extensive renovations, so Drizzy has been crashing elsewhere.

You know, there are easier ways to meet Drake. Perhaps this invader should buy a ticket to a meet and greet, assuming he can afford one after he posts bail. At least there was security this time. There were no guards to intercept the woman who broke into Drake’s home on April 3. This fan put the thirst in “thirsty,” as she decided to go places where she didn’t belong – specifically Drake’s closet. The woman invader was busted while wearing one of Drake’s hoodies, before admitting to the cops that she stole some Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water.

If Drake doesn’t feel safe in California anymore, is he going to permanently relocate to “The 6ix?” Speaking of Toronto, another one of the Canadian city’s favorite sons, The Weeknd, 27, revealed that he had beef with Drizzy. Abel — while partnering with French Montana, 32, and Max B, 39, on the track “A Lie” – confirmed that he had a feud with Drake over not signing to Drizzy’s OVO label. Thankfully, it seems like this beef has been squashed, as Abel said that “problems in my city been deaded.” While grammatically incorrect, it at least proves that Drake can chill out in the 6ix without having to worry about an awkward run-in. Now, if only he can feel the same way about his Hidden Hills home.

Can you believe that another person broke into Drake’s home, HollywoodLifers?