Dove Cameron, Sophie Turner & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

So many of our fave stars were out & about this week in gorgeous outfits & we can’t decide who was best dressed of the week. What do you guys think? VOTE.

This week was jam-packed with events — from movie premieres to the ESPYs, so many celebs hit the red carpet in incredible looks. We have to start with our fave gal, Dove Cameron, 21, because she hit two red carpets in one week and both of her looks were gorgeous. She arrived at the LA premiere of Descendants 2 wearing a gorgeous red Vivienne Westwood gown. The one-shoulder dress featured red patterns and had a white belt that cinched in her petite waist. The best part of the dress was the plunging slit, which highlighted her long legs. Her second look of the week was for the ESPYs when she donned a metallic gold Marc Jacobs mini with a drop waist and long-sleeves.

Some of our other fave looks at the ESPYs came from Lindsey Vonn who donned a dazzling Monique Lhuillier fringed mini with sexy cutouts and sequins. Elizabeth Olsen on the other hand, went with something a little less flashy when she rocked her plunging black Saint Laurent tuxedo mini dress. Aside from the ESPYs, there were other gorgeous looks this week. Nina Dobrev looked unbelievable when she opted to go completely braless underneath a black and white houndstooth suit. The two-piece fit her like a glove and the plunging neckline showed off insane cleavage — it was amazing.

The Game Of Thrones premiere was packed with the most stunning dresses but one of our all-time faves came from Sophie Turner, who rocked a silver sequin Louis Vuitton mini shirt dress with a huge red face on the front. We also have to mention some of our other top faves from Olivia Culpo, Miranda Kerr, Lily James, and more. There were so many looks to choose from and we can’t decide who was best dressed!

Who do you think was best dressed of the week? VOTE.