Dillon Francis Takes Us Inside His Wild ‘Say Less’ Music Video With G-Eazy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott famously made their PDA debut at Dillon Francis’ Coachella set this year, and when you watch the video for his new collaboration with G-Eazy, you’ll be hooked, too. He breaks it down for us here!

Before his headlining set at NYC’s The Greatest Day Ever! Festival on July 15, we picked Dillon Francis‘ brain on his new video for “Say Less,” what to expect from the upcoming VICELAND series What Would Diplo Do? and more. But first, watch the video above!

What was it like being in the presence of Luke Hemsworth for his cameo in ‘Say Less?’

It was really fun! He was such a nice guy and was really, really sweet! The best part about being on set is he had NO IDEA what were doing. He just agreed to it and came to set, haha.

How did you come up with the concept for the video?

The director Tomás Whitmore and I talked about it on the phone for two days, going back and forth on what it should be, and the final was just supposed to end with G-Eazy and I fighting everybody, but then we came up with the celebrity cameo. On the day of shooting, we decided to make my character have no fighting skills except for “bottle popping” on people’s heads.

Who does your visuals?

I work with PIZZASLIME and pixelface and they really spearhead the ideas for me. We meet and talk about what I want the next packs to look like for the year.

What was it like meeting Jennifer Lopez?

SHE IS A GODDESS.

Who do you want to collaborate with next?

I wanna collaborate with Fiona Apple still. FIONA HIT ME UP!!!

What can we expect from your set at The Greatest Day Ever this weekend?

Would it be too ironic to say that it will be the greatest day ever?

How do you choose which songs to remix?

I just choose songs I like or I do swaps with artists, but still even if it’s a swap, I get to choose the song. I wouldn’t remix something I don’t genuinely enjoy listening to, I promise!

How does it feel being on a television show (What Would Diplo Do?) What’s it like?

IT’S INCREDIBLE!!! It’s a dream come true, honestly. I’m so excited for people to see this show. It’s like Curb Your Enthusiasm meets The Office meets Workaholics, all rolled up into one.

Anything else in the pipeline?

SO MUCH! New album coming soon! New videos. Comedy skits I’m working on for my solo YouTube page with Brandon Dermer. New TV shows like WWDD and Taskmaster on Comedy Central. There is definitely way more I’m forgetting.

Catch Dillon Francis on tour.