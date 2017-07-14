Demi Lovato Surprises Fans & Performs With The Chainsmokers At XS Nightclub

Demi Lovato gave fans the surprise of their lives when she dropped in at one of Vegas’ hottest nightclubs and . Keep reading for all the deets.

Demi Lovato, 24, surprised a packed house on Friday night, July 14, at XS Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas with an unannounced performance of her new single, “Sorry Not Sorry”.

Looking hotter than ever in a black bra top under a fishnet crop top with black pants and boots, the pop star was backed by Grammy-winning pop duo, The Chainsmokers, who were behind the decks spinning a set of their hits as part of their Wynn Nightlife residency.

Lovato and her party of 20, which included her BFF, Nick Jonas, and superstar DJ/producer Diplo, partied at a stage table to help her celebrate her new single. Demi’s video for “Sorry Not Sorry” debuts July 19, 2017.