Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Fan Girl All Over Each Other — ‘We’ve Come A Long Way

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez cannot get enough of each other’s new songs! The gals wished each other so much love in tweets that will warm your heart!

Demi Lovato has got nothing but love for her old Barney costar and BFF Selena Gomez. “Loving your new song ‘Fetish,’ we’ve come a long way since our Barney days,” she wrote in a super touching post on Twitter. The 24 year-old proved “Delena” was alive and well with the cute shoutout. These ladies have been through so much together we’re thrilled to see Demi showering Sel with praise for her new song “Fetish.” Demi has got her own her track out called “Sorry Not Sorry” in case you’re looking two back-to-back summer jams. Sel admitted she shouldn’t get enough of Demi’s new single too! “Yes we have – just listening to ‘Sorry Not Sorry!’ You slay as always. So happy for you!” she wrote in reply to Demi’s tweet.

You might remember fans got super worried when Demi told Complex magazine she was no longer friends with Selena, 24, in Sept. 2015. She quickly had to shut down rumors that she was feuding with her ex bestie. “Interviews are done months and months before the issue is published. I [sic] lot can change between then and now. Don’t read into the bullshit,” she wrote on Twitter the day after the article was published.

Demi admitted later that she used to have a tendency to shut out her girlfriends and it led to drama. “I made a specific change. There was a time I used to say that I just didn’t get along with girls,” she told Mamamia! in April 2017. “I reevaluated why I didn’t get along with girls, and I think it’s because I didn’t really have any in my life that I trusted. Now I’ve made it a point to surround myself with strong women and it’s really made a difference in my life.” We couldn’t be happier to see that Demi and Selena have mended their fences.

.@selenagomez Loving your new song Fetish, we've come a long way since our Barney days 😝💗 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 14, 2017

Yes we have 😊 -just listening to Sorry Not Sorry! You slay as always. So happy for you! — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 14, 2017

