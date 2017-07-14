Danielle Bregoli Wonders Why Kim Kardashian Is ‘Lying’ After Infamous Meeting

Major feud alert?! Fans nearly lost their minds when Kim Kardashian and Danielle Bregoli were photographed together in LA on July 13. Now, the ‘Cash Me Outside’ teen is BLASTING Kim for ‘lying’ about not knowing who she is. You’ve got to hear this!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Danielle Bregoli, 14, posed for an iconic photo while dining two tables away from each other at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge on July 13. Even though it looked like their beef was over, the “Cash Me Outside” girl may have reignited their feud with her comments on the Hear Me Out app! “Why people lying like b*tch you know who I am, the f**k, I could have popped one of your t*tties while I was sitting next to you and I was nice and I didn’t do that sh*t,” she said about their meeting on July 14.

Sources close to Kim told TMZ that Danielle was introduced to the reality queen as a “fan” and Kim was just being nice. Even though it was just a chance meeting, fans were wildly speculating the two pop culture stars were thinking of doing business together. The ladies both semi-smiled for the pic, while Kim gave a peace sign. The “Cash Me Outside” girl previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “I was eating lunch. We have a mutual friend. I walked up and said hello, took a pic together, that was it.”

Danielle first made headlines thanks to her wild behavior on Dr. Phil and she’s been able to amass millions of social media followers since, due to her unfiltered remarks. The teen previously slammed the Kardashians and Kylie Jenner, 19, so fans were even more shocked when she seemingly played nice with Kim! “I don’t like [Kylie],” Danielle told the host of The Cruz Show in Feb., “like the way that she does s–t.” She also revealed her thoughts about Rob Kardashian’s, 30, drama. “Rob, you look like a b*tch,” Danielle said in a video posted to her YouTube page on July 6. “[Chyna] looks like she just played your ass. I don’t think she is with you cause you are cute.” Uh oh!

