How To Protect Curls From Humidity & Heat — Get A Frizz-Free Style Now

Whether you have wavy, curly, or kinky hair, you know that finding the right products is CLUTCH for keeping your curls looking gorgeous like Jasmine Sanders. Read expert tips on how to get frizz-free, beautiful curls below!

Hair expert Kevin Hughes, who is the Moroccanoil Artistic Director, says “Curly haired women should be looking for ingredients that are moisturizing to the hair, like Panthenol and Jojoba as well as strengthening ingredients like, vegetable proteins.” As far as when to wash, if you have fine, curly hair, you can wash every other day or every three days. For thick, coarse hair, you should wash every four to seven days. Kevin says the best way to wash curls is to “make sure that you are using a good shampoo and conditioner like the Moroccanoil Curl Enhancing Shampoo and Conditioner, which will maintain the strength and health of your hair as well as moisturize it. The Moroccanoil Curl Cleansing Conditioner is an amazing product that can be used in place of your daily shampoo and conditioner, it will leave more moisture in your hair without stronger cleansing.”

If it’s hot and humid, Kevin says: “After you are done styling, be sure NOT TO TOUCH your hair, when humidity hits the hair there is a small amount of moisture that will sit on your strands, when you touch your hair or run your fingers through it, it spreads the moisture which can result in excess frizz.” If you aren’t washing your hair, you can also refresh your curls with one product! “On days where you don’t have time to wash or you just washed the day before and you don’t want to dry your hair out from over washing it, try Moroccanoil Curl Re-energizing Spray, it is very light so as to not weigh the hair down, while still having the ability to smooth the strands so they can look shiny and not frizzy. Spray your hair and twirl the individual strands around your finger to refresh your curls.”

And there you have it! Perfect curls all summer long!

HollywoodLifers, are you looking for more curly hair tips?