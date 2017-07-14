Kim Kardashian, Zendaya & More Celebs Fangirl Over Beyonce’s Twins

If you’re freaking out over the first pic of Beyonce and JAY-Z’s twins, you’re not alone. Celebs like Kim Kardashian and Zendaya are totally losing it over the cuties!

We have a lot more in common with celebrities than you’d think. Once Beyonce‘s photo of twins Sir Carter and Rumi hit Instagram in the early hours of July 14, the Internet snapped into freakout mode. It went instantly viral, setting the record for the most likes in the shortest period of time — about 7 million at the moment, to be exact. A ton of those likes and comments came from celebrities who went into fangirl mode at the sight of Bey and JAY-Z‘s beautiful bundles of joy. This was a major moment, after all!

Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Lauren Jauregui, Nicki Minaj, and more stars instantly hopped on Instagram when they heard the news to like the photo. Other celebs went right to the comments section. Most of them, like Ashley Graham, Chanel Iman, Serena Williams, and Tia Mowry, used emojis to express their joy and love. Ashley used the tried and true praise hands, while Serena sent her dear friend kisses.

Zendaya, who starred in the epic Lemonade visual album — most prominently in “Freedom” — tweeted out the photo, captioning it “breathtaking”. Beyonce’s parents, Mathew Knowles and Tina Knowles, tweeted about the exciting news, too. “Beautiful! #ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce”, Mathew wrote, accompanying the photo. “So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world ❤️❤️❤️proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter❤️🙏🏾❤️ Boy and girl what a blessing.”, Tina wrote. Aww!

Kim’s reaction may be the most important of the bunch. JAY-Z just called out her husband, Kanye West, on his newly released album 4:44. And let’s just say it wasn’t pretty. Despite that beef, Kim still liked the photo of his new babies. Hey, cute kids can bring anyone together, right? Check out our gallery above to see these celebrity reactions and more!

HollywoodLifers, are you freaking out this hard about seeing Beyonce’s twins for the first time? Let us know!