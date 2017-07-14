‘L&HH’ Stars Go Braless: Tammy Rivera, Nikki Mudarris & More Slay The Hottest Trend

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Tammy Rivera, Nikki Mudarris and more bombshell babes from the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise are going braless for the summer. With their insane cleavage and enviable curves, the reality stars are SLAYING the style trend!

Bras are overrated! Several celebrities are opting to go without the undergarment while hitting the town, including reality stars from the Love & Hip Hop cast. Tammy Rivera, 30, and Karlie Redd, 39, turned heads during their recent girls night out, while clad in see-through black tops for their friend’s show in Atlanta. Both ladies completed their sexy looks with curve-hugging bottoms, giving their outfits the perfect final touch while sending hearts racing. The hottest style trend is even taking over the red carpet! See pics of several L&HH stars going braless, right here.

Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Cardi B, 24, flashed major skin while arriving at the star-studded BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25. The Puerto Rican Princess dropped jaws in her shiny bustier top, which put her cleavage on full display. Her high-waisted pants featured silver fringe and showed off her taut tummy, after she gave birth in Dec. 2016. Meanwhile, the “Lick” rapper also stole the show in her bright red jumpsuit — sans shirt. Cardi B commanded the carpet and gave fans a peek at her incredible hourglass frame while rocking an extremely sexy version of menswear.

Newbie Estelita Quintero, 36, definitely slayed the fad in her plunging yellow top, giving fans a peek at her girls while taking to social media on June 24. Stevie J‘s, 45, sexy new salsa artist is no stranger to going braless, especially when she goes out in sizzling skin-tight dresses! Bambi Benson, 31, also showed off her nipples while rocking a bedazzled sheer top, while Mimi Faust, 47, went topless for a gorgeous and glamorous photo shoot!

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Nikki Mudarris, 27, smoldered in her completely sheer nude dress on July 11, while showing off her enviable curves. The reality babe only wore underwear to complete her racy outfit and she looked flawless! MariahLynn, 26, gave a different edge to her braless look, stunning in a low-cut black top which exposed her side boob. Even Amina Buddafly, 34, from the New York cast nailed the style with a classy flare!

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with the braless trend? Tell us!