Beyonce: Fans Go Wild Over First Pic Of Twins — See The Best & Most Hilarious Tweets

Beyonce’s broken the internet… again! Queen Bey posted the first photo of her twins on July 14, and the fans completely freaked out on Twitter! You need to see these epic tweets and memes about Sir Carter and Rumi!

Beyonce, 35, blessed us all with the first photo of her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, in the early hours of July 14. She revealed her adorable babies on Instagram and captioned the gorgeous photo, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.” Beyonce held her twins in her arms and showed off her amazing post-baby body. Just look at the Sir Carter and Rumi’s full head of hair! So cute!

The Instagram also confirms the names of the Carter twins. JAY-Z, 47, and Blue Ivy, 5, were not present in the adorable photo. The picture is definitely reminiscent of the photo Beyonce released announcing her pregnancy. Naturally, once Beyonce posted the twins pic, fans became instantly obsessed. The Beyhive had a lot to say about the photo. Check out the tweets below:

Us when Beyoncé dropped the photo of Sir Carter and Rumi: pic.twitter.com/mQFdqoTPnA — THE TWINS (@BeyPanther) July 14, 2017

Me waiting for Beyoncé and her twins to break the world record of the most liked photo in the world #beyoncetwins pic.twitter.com/SRnqvqXK6U — Melanie Fajardo (@Melanie02407161) July 14, 2017

I feel so blessed to live in the same lifetime as Beyoncé #beyoncetwins pic.twitter.com/NwHAA4flga — Darius (@dsajr_) July 14, 2017

kim kardashian after seeing Sir carter and Rumi for the first time … pic.twitter.com/a1wCk7MVNR — CaribbeanGem (@islandgirl_784) July 14, 2017

Me: Yawning about to go to sleep. Beyoncé posts Sir Carter and Rumi. Me: pic.twitter.com/GH5qPCDfcd — RLW (@MrRLWalton) July 14, 2017

Sir Carter and Rumi have me QUAKING pic.twitter.com/Efo62i1Bn8 — gabbyy (@gabbyb826) July 14, 2017

HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY that Beyonce is recovering from the birth of her twins “much quicker than she thought.” She’s “bouncing back really fast” even though she experienced complications during her pregnancy. Beyonce looked absolutely stunning in the photo with her twins. This woman has had three kids and looks perfect! We need to know her secret!

Beyonce recently stepped out publicly for the first time since giving birth. The singer and JAY-Z hit up Nobu in Los Angeles for dinner on July 13. A source inside the restaurant told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that you can “hardly tell she just had twins, it’s like superhuman.” The couple looked “happy and very relaxed” while enjoying their date night out. This power couple is unstoppable!

