Jay-Z & Beyonce ‘Looked Like Absolute Royalty’ At Party After Twins Birth: They’re ‘Stronger Than Ever’

Beyonce and JAY-Z looked more in love than ever at a listening party in Los Angeles, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! How was their night out without the twins?

Beyonce and JAY-Z ruled the Roc Nation party for Vic Mensa in high style! “Beyonce looked like an absolute goddess. She and Jay didn’t stay long, only about an hour or so, but she rocked out with the crowd for sure,” an eyewitness at the event dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. The proud parents of month-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi reportedly were glowing with happiness at the party in LA on July 13. Beyonce even “showed off her two-step and loved it when Jay got up on stage and praised Vic Mensa for is music and his creativity,” the insider told us.

“You can tell their chemistry and their relationship is much stronger after Jay’s 4:44 album release,” the source continued. “The two of them are a lot more loose and the fact that Bey looks so good so soon after having her beautiful twins is a great indication of that.” JAY-Z hinted at the cheating allegations in his new album, but we’ve mostly just been in awe of how good Bey looked! She had twins only a month ago and her stomach was totally flat. Everyone at the party reportedly was thrilled to see Beyonce and her hubby having such a great time.

“The crowd loved seeing Beyonce in all of her glory out and about. They looked like absolute royalty,” the insider said. She practically shut down Instagram when she started showing off her post-baby body. She looked UNREAL! Beyonce flaunted her toned tummy and legs in a tight floral skirt. Bey definitely proved her status as the queen!

