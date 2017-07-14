Beyonce Looks Hotter Than Ever Flaunting Sexy Curves 3 Weeks After Twins Birth

Pause everything! Beyonce just revealed the first full-length photo of her body after babies and time may have just froze! The singer looks absolutely incredible just weeks after giving birth to twins and we need her workout routine ASAP!

It’s time for an english lesson. When you think about it, the term “I can’t even,” had to be invented for Beyonce, 35; because, we CAN’T EVEN with her post-twins body! The singer took to Instagram — on the same day she revealed little Rumi and Sir Carter to the world — to show us her insane figure, just weeks after giving birth. And, we’re in awe over stunning photo. Bey did what she does best, and dropped a bombshell on us, while we were still recovering from seeing the twins for the first time. [See the full photo below!]

Bey rocked a tight, pale, floral skirt skirt that hugged her flat tummy. She paired her skin-tight bottoms with a plunging white shirt that showed off her sexy cleavage. Adding to her post-baby glow, the singer let her blonde locks down with the most stunning curls. With a tinted-brown lip, Bey’s skin looked flawless, just like the rest of her appearance. We’re officially dubbing her the hottest momma in Hollywood!

Like we said, Bey already showed off her flat tummy in the first photo of the newest additions to the Carter heir. The singer took to Instagram to reveal Rumi and Sir in her arms with a beautiful floral, outdoor setting. And, not only did her fans freak out, but, your favorite celebrities even gushed over the photos! Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Lauren Jauregui, Nicki Minaj, and more stars instantly took to Instagram to “like” Bey’s photo. Then, there were the stars — Ashley Graham, Chanel Iman, Serena Williams, and Tia Mowry — who expressed their excitement for the twins with emojis in the comments of Bey’s photo-reveal. Zendaya even tweeted Bey’s photo with the caption, “breathtaking”.

Beyonce gave birth to the Carter duo — Rumi and Sir — on June 13 in LA, while surrounded by her family. The power couple’s newest additions join their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, 5. Congratulations to the happy family of five!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bey’s post-baby body?