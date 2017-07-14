NSYNC, O-Town, LFO & More: Flashback Friday To The Most Epic Boy Bands

NSYNC. The Backstreet Boys. LFO. Is it just us, or is it getting nostalgic in here? In honor of Flashback Friday, we’re looking back at all of our favorite boy bands!

We’ve decided Friday is officially Boy Band Day, and don’t try and stop us. Click through the gallery, attached, to see pics of NSYNC, LFO, O-Town, the Backstreet Boys, and more of the best ’90s-’00s bands that take us right back to that era the second we listen. Not to mention they taught One Direction everything they know!

First, let’s take it back to 1995. Orlando, FL. Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass all walk into a room. NSYNC, also known as *NSYNC or ‘N Sync, is born. From there, we are given classics like “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me,” and eventually a stellar solo career from JT. We are thankful.

Of course, there are two types of people. If NSYNC wasn’t your jam, then surely you harbored a crush on one or more members of the Backstreet Boys. Rewind to 1993, where AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell form the group in Orlando (there must have been something in the water.) They go on to sell over 130 million albums. This is not a surprise, because if you’ve ever heard “I Want It That Way,” you understand that they are probably the most important band of the nineties. Maybe ever.

We’d also be wrong not to mention O-Town (“All or Nothing”) and LFO (“Summer Girls,”) both of which contributed their fair share to the boy band economy. But who’s your favorite? Check out the gallery and let us know!

HollywoodLifers, which boy band do you miss the most? Tell us below!