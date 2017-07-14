Bella Thorne Gets Super Cozy With Singer Blackbear — Scott Disick Jealous?

Bella Thorne snuggled up with Blackbear for an adorable Instagram just days after dancing the night away with him in NYC! Is she totally over Scott Disick?

Bella Thorne looked totally loved up with Blackbear! The 19 year-old stunner had her arm draped over the rapper’s leg as she laughingly hid from the camera in her latest Instagram. These two heated up fast! Bella was spotted walking hand-in-hand with the 26 year-old on July 8th in New York City. Blackbear even protectively wrapped his arm around Bella at one point. Is he officially the new man in Bella’s life or is she trying to make a certain someone really jealous?

She had her fun with ex Gregg Sulkin, 25, earlier this summer, but it’s her drama with Scott Disick, 34, that has been off the charts! You might remember Bella had a bit of a disastrous vacation in Cannes with Scott and she ended up leaving after only a few days. Just when you thought these two were done for good, Scott was sending her flowers and they’ve been still been hanging out. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly has been wanting to do a new reality show with Bella.

“Scott’s written a synopsis for a reality show based around him and Bella hanging out and partying together at clubs,” a source revealed to Life & Style. Scott has reportedly been obsessed with the idea but, “many people close to him think it’s a recipe for disaster,” the insider said. Would this be the perfect dynamic reality show duo? Bella “already has a huge social media following,” the source dished. She reportedly “wants even more, and Scott’s promising her that won’t be a problem.” That would be a lot for Scott to live up to, but he reportedly has been craving some new followers too. “He’s tired of having to depend on the family for publicity. He’s ready to take matters into his own hands,” the insider told the mag.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Blackbear make a cute couple or are they just hanging out?