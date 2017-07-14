Ariel Winter Slams Haters After Rocking A Sexy Lace Crop Top & 9 More Times She Defended Herself

Ariel Winter has never been one to lay down in the face of slut-shamers, or any haters really. See her newest diss after getting shaded for wearing a lace top, and 9 more of her best clapbacks ever, here!

It’s official, we’re OBSESSED with Ariel Winter! The 19-year-old Modern Family star has NEVER backed down when faced with body-shaming, slut-shaming, or unfairness, and we love that about her! That remained true on July 13, when she shared an absolutely stunning photo hanging out with friends. In the cute pic, she’s rocking a hot pair of short-shorts and a cropped lace tanktop. We think she looks amazing, but AS ALWAYS there were rude naysayers. She took to Twitter to show them who’s boss. Click through the gallery above for her best takedowns EVER.

Ariel hated the fact that she was getting slut-shamed, and also that people were insinuating that the shorts were too small. “It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone. Also, I’m not “squeezing” into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine.” Yas. QUEEN! We live for Ariel’s amazing clapbacks, and she has so many great ones!

Way back in 2014 she posted her very first, where she defended two older people making out at an airport. She thought the video was sweet, but fans immediately started mocking them. That didn’t sit right with Ariel, so the then-16-year-old told them to knock it off. “I have a serious problem with all of the EXTREMELY hateful comments I’m getting on [this video]” she began. “I admire the couple in the video for the amount of love they have for each other… this was meant to be entertaining and admired. NOT hated on.” You go girl!

In Nov. 2015, Ariel and Ariana Grande actually teamed up to take down a rude Instagram hater, who said he preferred Ariel to Ari because she’s not “a stick.” Ari wrote a scathing response, and Ariel came in with the support. “I love the message you’re putting out there,” she wrote. “I believe in EMPOWERING other women, not putting them down!” We love that even though the compliment was putting her down, she refused to let a fan body-shame Ariana.

We appreciate how brave Ariel is. She confronted popular Viner Nash Grier about his past “homophobic” videos in Jan. 2016, and faced the wrath of his fans. Did that stop her? No! She took it a step further and wrote out all of the messed up things the web star has done and said, and totally owned him with facts and evidence!

She also fights for the people she loves. In June 2017, a magazine claimed that her loving boyfriend Levi Meaden was leaching off of her, and she WASN’T going to let them tear him down. “I would NEVER pay my boyfriend ANY sort of allowance, nor would he EVER accept it if I offered. He’s got a huge career and works hard for it!” Aww! Keep being your feisty, hate-fighting self, girl. Click through the gallery for ALL of her best slams!

