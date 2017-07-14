AKT: The Workout Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss & More Stars Love That’s ‘Torture Free’

It’s hard to find a workout that’s not intimidating and doesn’t cause you to plateau. That is, until Anna Kaiser created AKT In Motion! Get the EXCLUSIVE scoop on how Shakira and more stars are getting in the best shape of their lives!

Hollywood’s elite are running, not walking, to Anna Kaiser‘s studios on the East and West Coast because, they’re simply obsessed! Anna caters to the fitness needs of her celebrity clients, some of which include, Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham, Kelly Ripa, Sarah Jessica Parker, Emmy Rossum, and the list goes on! Oh, and, after two kids, Shakira got into dancing shape with the help of Anna’s incredible workouts. And, lucky for you, Anna EXCLUSIVELY took us inside the fitness journeys of your favorite stars! She also broke down fitness myths and gave us some shocking health tips!

Anna’s method, AKT In Motion, is a functional training method, with different workouts designed and tailored to each individual. AKT combines circuit training, HIIT, strength, toning, dance cardio, Pilates, and yoga. The AKTechnique is unique, in that its curriculum is ever-changing. Anna actually changes her class content every 2-4 weeks to keep her clients’ muscles fresh to ensure that they don’t ever plateau on their fitness journey.

Celebs and their favorite AKT workouts!

Karlie Kloss loves Anna’s Sweat Dream Class, which is an interval class with calisthenics, agility sports-based cardio intervals, with strength training in between [it’s cardio, strength, cardio strength, and so on].

Kelly Ripa loves to dance, so she does Anna’s Dance-Based interval class, which is cardio and strength intervals, with yoga stretching in between; with really short transition times. It’s functional training, so you’re moving in all kinds of motion. This class doesn’t feel like a workout, has a disco ball and loud music! Sign us up!

Let’s talk numbers. Anna told us that although working out is crucial, it’s actually a 70/30 ratio — 70% of what you put into your body, and 30% fitness. And, while the AKT program is for both men and women, the majority of her clients are women. Can you guess the one main problem women have? — Anna admitted that a lot of her clients have a hard time getting protein into their diets. So, she decided to partner with Pure Protein. The brand actually just released its new plant-based formula, which is all natural, and free of any harmful ingredients that can disrupt your fitness goals. And, it’s delicious! Yes, we tried it.

“The majority of my clients are women and I think women have a hard time getting protein into their diets; so Pure Protein’s new plant-based formula is a great way to add protein into diet,” Anna said. “Whether you’re a vegetarian, a vegan or a carnivore, this is super food so it’s good for everyone. It’s non GMO, no artificial sweeteners, no dairy, and it’s delicious. And, that’s the difference; it’s the first plant-based protein that actually tastes good. It just elevates every smoothie you put it in.”

Let’s break down some myths, shall we?

Do you have to work out every day? — “No! Doctors say you should get your heart pumping out of your chest every single day just for hear purposes. But, that doesn’t mean you have to go crazy with the most intense workout ever,” Anna admitted. “It’s all about levels. And, that’s what the AKT program is all about. We have nine different class offerings that vary — restorative, high intensity interval training, dance-based interval training, circuit training, toning, foam-rolling — and it’s a really good mix so you’re not doing the same workouts all of the time.”

“I want to tone, but if I lift weights, I’m going to get bulky.” — “For women, it’s really hard to build mass and get bigger. You’d actually have to eat usually, the same amount of grams of proteins as pounds of body weight [so, if you weigh 120 pounds, you’d have to eat 120 grams of protein per day to actually ‘bulk’ up]. And, you’ll have to lift weight that’s so heavy that maybe you can do five reps. So, it takes a lot. You want to find the weight that’s right for you and you want to keep it over 30 reps — you want high rep, low weight. However, it should still be challenging.”

“A misconception: When people think they’re bulking, there’s usually an extra layer of fat on top. In order to shave that off and speed up your metabolism, you need to build lean muscle [which is eating protein, while lifting the right weight with high reps]. And, if you want to tone your body, Anna recommends her interval-based workout with the dynamic flexibility in between; so, you’re getting the right amount of cardio-strength ratio, and you get the stretching.”

So, what does Anna eat in a typical day?

Waking up: Alkaline water with lemon [warm water]; a shot of E3Live or Blue Algae [for cleansing and waking up the body]; green juice [her recommendation: super duper green with ginger from Juice Generation]

Then she works out.

After the workout: shake [any kind of frozen berries, 1 scoop Pure Protein Super Food, can add spinach or ice, and coconut water — high in antioxidants as well as protein, right amount of fat and hydration]

Lunch: salad [salmon, dark leafy greens]

Afternoon snack: Pure Protein Crunch Balls [our favorite!]

Dinner: Sushi [sashimi with brown rice]; but, you can switch it up [chicken, fish]

Some quick tips straight from Anna!

The three ingredients that help you stay full longer are protein, fiber [4 grams] and water.

Within 45 minutes after a workout, if you don’t feed your body protein and carbs, it’s going to pull it from it’s resources.. the muscle, which is not good.

The 80/20 balance — Be good 80% of the time, and then treat yourself for the last 20%. If you deprive yourself from all of the good things in life, you’ll crave them more and more!

HollywoodLifers, have you tried Anna’s workouts?