‘Game Of Thrones’: Kit Harington On Who Should Win The Iron Throne — Daenerys, Sansa or Jon?

It’s time to return to Westeros! With Season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones’ kicking off, Kit Harington is weighing in on who should rule the kingdom and his answer might surprise you!

Are you ready to rejoin the cast of colorful characters on Game of Thrones!? You are not alone! As Season 7 of HBO’s juggernaut series gets underway, everyone is wondering: who is going to rule when all is said and done? That is of course, assuming that the White Walkers don’t swarm through Winterfell and King’s Landing with their undead army! And that’s a big assumption! Well, in a new interview Jon Snow himself Kit Harington, 30, was asked who he personally thinks should rule this fantastical world in the end and his answer is definitely worthy of his heroic alter ego! Take a look at these stills from the upcoming season!

It’s only logical to guess that either Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Sansa (Sophie Turner) or Jon Snow will be taking over after the Lannisters are vanquished because, c’mon, that family is clearly going down, right!? Well…if it were up to Kit, that’s not exactly how it would go. “Tyrion (Peter Dinklage),” Kit responded when Us Weekly asked point-blank who he thinks should be king of Westeros. “He has his head and heart in the right place. He’s also prepared to do bad things to keep people safe. Jon is probably the most moral person, but that’s not the best person to lead.” Whoa! Didn’t see that coming.

Kit also shared during the interview that he’s certain Jon will never find love again after Ygritte (Rose Leslie). “No, Ygritte is the only woman for Jon. Always. There will be no one else.” Guess that means we shouldn’t expect to see sparks between Daenerys and Jon when they inevitably come face to face, huh? When the upcoming season premieres, the Mother of Dragons is sailing home to Dragonstone, Jon Snow is the new King in the North and Cersei is keeping the Iron Throne warm as her enemies plot against her. The stage is set for countless twists and turns, not to mention the deaths of some familiar faces. That is, if Game of Thrones stays on its tried and true course! Cannot. Wait. Game of Thrones season 7 premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Kit? Who do you think deserves to be king? Let us know below!