‘Jersey Shore’ TV Reunion Special Coming — Everything We Know So Far

The Situation, Snooki, and the gang are back at it — but what is ‘it’ exactly? HollywoodLife.com has all the details on the upcoming reunion.

The cabs are here! The dirty hamsters are back! We’re bringing out all the best Jersey Shore lingo for the reunion special, that was recently filming. We saw a look at most of the crew when Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino posted a video on July 11 of him out to eat with with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 30, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 31, Pauly D, 37, Vinny Guadagnino, 29, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 29, and Deena Nicole Cortese, 30. No, Ronnie Magro wasn’t there but we can confirm he’ll be part of whatever it is that’s brewing — he posted a throwback photo of the crew in Italy, and wrote #JSReunion. Mike commented on the photo, writing “See you soon brother.”

So what exactly is the reunion that’s taking place? Well, it’s not a new series. TMZ is reporting that the cast is all back together filming a special, or possibly a few episodes, to show where their lives are today and how they were changed by the series. Additionally, the reunion is part of a bigger special, that’s reportedly getting casts of multiple older shows back together. It’s set to air in August.

Many of the cast members have posted photos of them all back together, so it’s safe to say that it’s been completely filmed. Additionally, fans have been curious about the beef between various cast members, most notably, between Nicole and Mike. The two hadn’t spoken in over six years, Nicole revealed on her “It’s Happening” podcast on July 13, but she had The Situation on as a guest. They both said they saw each other for the first time when filming the special, and that they are on good terms these days; hopefully we’ll see that discussed on the special.

HollywoodLife.com caught up with Mike last month where he revealed to us he was ready to get back to the shore. “I’m telling you that it’s more than rumors, meaning someone placed a phone call saying, ‘Can we make this happen?’” Mike said, adding he was waiting for a network to “pull the trigger and make it happen.” There’s no word yet if it’s coming to MTV or heading somewhere different.

