Mexico Vs. Jamaica Live Stream: Watch The Gold Cup Soccer Match Online

Get ready for some exciting Gold Cup soccer action, as Mexico faces Jamaica on July 13 at 10:30 PM ET. The winner of this game will likely win their group, so expect El Tri and the Reggae Boyz to leave it all on the pitch.

It’s quite likely that both these teams – Mexico’s El Tri and the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica – will advance to the knockout stage of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. They both enter into this July 13 match with a victory under their belts, all but guaranteeing them both a spot in the quarterfinals. However, the winner of Group C (theoretically) faces an easier opponent in the next stage, so there’s a lot on the line in this match. Emotions will be high when these two squads arrive on the pitch of Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colorado, so sports fans better not miss a single second of this match.

The Reggae Boyz likely haven’t forgotten when they faced El Tri in the finals of the 2015 Gold Cup. Mexico sauntered away with a 3-1 victory (and the cup.) Mexico remains the favorite to win this cup, and their 3-1 demolishing of El Salvador shows why. Hedgardo Marin, 24, opened up the scoring shortly after the game started, nailing a header off of an Elías Hernández, 29, free kick. Elías would get his own goal at the 29th minute, and assisted Orbelín Pineda, 21, in netting Mexico’s third point ten minutes after the half. Nelson Bonilla, 26, scored El Salvador’s only point.

Jamaica got revenge on Curacao, the country that upset them in the 2017 Caribbean Cup final, according to MLS Soccer. The Reggae Boyz went 2-0, as Romario Williams, 22, and Darren Mattocks, 26, each found the back of the net after the half. Though it seemed like they dominated Curacao, they were reportedly sluggish for lengthy periods in this match. Considering they’re going to be in Denver, with its notoriously high altitude, the boys from Jamaica better bring the energy. If they don’t, El Tri will likely hand them an L.

Mexico remains the heavy favorite to win this match, and if they breeze by Curaco on July 16, they’ll move on to face the team that finishes in third place in either Groups A or B (which, at this point, may be either Martinique or Honduras.) Jamaica, assuming they get by El Salvador with a win or draw, will take on either Costa Rica or Canada, whoever finishes as the runner-up of Group A.

