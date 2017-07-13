Emmy Nominations Live Stream: Watch 2017 Announcement Online

The Emmys are right around the corner! The 2017 Emmy nominations were announced July 13, and so many of your favorite TV shows and actors scored big nods. Watch the Emmy nominations live stream now!

After an incredible year of television, this is going to be toughest Emmys race yet. Veep’s Anna Chlumsky, 36, and S.W.A.T.’s Shemar Moore, 47, will be joining Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington to announce the 2017 Emmy nominations. They will being announcing the nominees at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET. Yes, that’s a little bit later than usual! Check back here at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET to watch!

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 17, 2017. The show, which will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, will be hosted by Late Night host Stephen Colbert, 53. This is Stephen’s first time hosting the Emmys. He’s following in the Emmys-hosting footsteps fellow late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, 49, Jimmy Fallon, 42, and Seth Meyers, 43. With Stephen hosting, you know there are going to be digs at President Donald Trump, 71!

This past year has featured some of the best performances we’ve seen in a long time. Elisabeth Moss, 34, of The Handmaid’s Tale has been gaining so much buzz ever since the show premiered in April 2017. Will she finally nab the Emmy that she should have won for her role as Peggy on Mad Men? Will Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 56, earn her sixth nomination for Veep? After the incredible and downright hilarious season 7, that’s almost a definite!

This Is Us is also a favorite that fans want to see get lots of nominations. Mandy Moore, 33, and Chrissy Metz, 36, were nominated for Golden Globes last year. Could they see themselves as first-time Emmy nominees? And what about Milo Ventimiglia, 40? His performance as ultimate TV dad Jack Pearson was one of the finest this past year.

