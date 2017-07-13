Khloe Kardashian Picks Out $50,000 Gold Watch During Shopping Date With Tristan Thompson

The only thing better than being in love is being really rich and in love. Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, are both wealthy on their own so when they go out shopping together, look out! The couple decided to hit up The Commons in Calabasas for some upscale retail action on July 13 and their romantic date ended up with the reality star getting a brand new $50K gold and diamond watch! “Khloe and Tristan walked in holding hands and looked really happy in love together. They tried on lots of different jewelry as they shopped. She looked giddy and excited as they moved over to the watches,” a witness at Polachecks Jewelers tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They tried on a bunch of watches together, from Rolexes, Cartiers and some even some Breitlings. She even tried on some of the men’s watches that he had tried on before. She seemed to really fall in love with a rose gold, diamond-ringed Patek Philippe that cost $50,500.00,” the source adds. Sure enough, when the two were photographed leaving the shop, Khloe was sporting the watch on her left wrist! Maybe Tristan is still celebrating her recent 33rd birthday, where he threw her an elaborate surprise party and lavished her with gifts. Click here for pics of Khloe and Tristan’s cutest moments.

The couple has been inseparable ever since Tristan’s NBA season ended in June, as he’s been spending all of his time with Khloe in Calabasas. They’ve hot date nights out and heavy morning workouts in at her home gym, as she shared a video of their grueling side by side weights and cardio session on July 11. She’s a fitness fanatic and he’s a professional athlete so they’re perfect exercise partners. It looked like they just wrapped up a sesh when they went shopping, as Khloe was still wearing navy lycra leggings and a matching sports bra, while Tristan had on black shorts and a Nike tank top. There’s nothing like burning a ton of calories then celebrating it with a luxe shopping spree!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Tristan will end up getting engaged?