It’s finally here! Fans have been patiently waiting for Travis Scott to drop the music video for his hit ‘Butterfly Effect,’ and on July 13 he blessed us with a trippy, sexy short film. Click to watch it!

The music video for “Butterfly Effect” was even sicker than we expected! Travis Scott, 25, dropped the edgy film on July 13, and fans immediately started freaking out. The video is colorful, fun, and a little bit weird, but we’re living for it. We bet Kylie Jenner, 19, is impressed, too! See pics of Kylie and Travis together, here.

The video shows the more glamorous side of Travis’ life. The rapper can be seen ghost riding the whip up the winding canyon streets of Southern California in a shiny gold Porsche. He also lounges by a crystal clear pool filled with beautiful women wearing strikingly colorful makeup. However, the best part is all of the psychedelic effects and colors – so cool!

We think Kylie would be as big a fan of the video as she is of the song. She liked the song so much that she got a matching butterfly tattoo with Travis because of it! We were half-expecting for Travis to give Kylie a nod in the video since some lyrics seem to be about her (Hidden Hills is where she lives), but we didn’t notice any. However. Travis does keep his distance from the sexy ladies in the video, perhaps that’s a show of loyalty to Kylizzle!

Just one day before the flashy video dropped, Travis was spotted making out with Kylie at a gas station. A fan caught them on video macking right there at the pump. So sexy! Maybe he’ll turn it into his next music video.

