Tiny Hoping T.I. Will Forget Other Women & Spend Birthday With Her & The Kids

Tiny is making a birthday wish. The only thing she wants is for T.I. to forget all the other women and spend July 14 with her and the kids, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Like one big happy family.

Forget the expensive sports cars and diamond jewelry, the only thing Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, wants for her birthday is family. July 14 marks a very special day for the Xscape singer because she’ll be ringing in the big 4-2 — hopefully with estranged husband T.I., 36, and the kids by her side. The occasion is a little bittersweet for her because she had so many good years with the rapper and “this will be her first birthday without him. She can’t stand being alone,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s begged T.I. to spend the day with her and the kids, despite the condition of their marriage. Hopefully they can celebrate together like a happy family.”

At this present time they’re still going through with the divorce. If that wasn’t clear from the documents and multiple news reports, then how about the fact that the “Live Your Life” hitmaker gushed over his The Trap co-star, Teyana Taylor. She’s married to an NBA star so nothing’s going to happen between them but it’s still not a pretty picture for Tiny. “She’s been hurt by T.I. many times and she doesn’t want to be disappointed by him again or be in any pain on her birthday,” the source continues. “She’s doing her best to manage her expectations. If he could spend the day, AND the night with Tiny, that would be the best gift ever.”

It sounds like the brunette beauty is looking forward to some sizzling love-making! We didn’t know that she and T.I. had that kind of deal anymore following the cheating accusations. It also came as a major surprise when Rob Kardashian alleged that the father-of-seven paid Blac Chyna to have a threesome with Tiny. WHAT THE WHAT?! Obviously T.I. didn’t stay quiet about that and slammed the reality star’s “poor character.” Yikes!

