‘The Walking Dead’ Stuntman Seriously Injured After Large Fall On Set

So scary. A stuntman working on the set of ‘The Walking Dead’ is suffering from severe head injuries after falling onto a concrete floor, claims a new report.

John Bernecker is in the ICU at Atlanta Medical Center in Atlanta, Georgia after being involved in an accident on The Walking Dead set on Wednesday, July 12. According to our sister site, Deadline, John fell 30 feet down onto concrete before being medevaced to the hospital. It’s unclear exactly what was happening when John fell, meaning whether or not he was filming a scene for season eight that went wrong or this was truly an accident. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to AMC regarding the tragic incident. It’s unclear whether or not production has been halted.

A second report, TMZ, is claiming that the injuries might be much more serious than originally implied. The report claims that John’s girlfriend, whose name they did not reveal, has posted about the accident on her personal Facebook page. “John deserves to be seen by every neorusurgeon [sic] and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us…,” the unidentified woman allegedly wrote. “THIS ISNT FAIR.” For now, details about John’s injuries and recovery have not been revealed.

Although it’s not confirmed what kind of stunt work John was doing on The Walking Dead set, he was an experienced stuntman before joining the series. Most recently, John worked on the upcoming Black Panther movie, due out in 2018. Previously he worked on the critically acclaimed Logan, as well as Get Out, Keanu, The 5th Wave, and The Hunger Games franchise. He’s also worked on a number of other television series, including The Magicians, Claws, Scream Queens and another AMC series, Into the Badlands. John was also active on social media under the Instagram handle @johnstunts, but he keeps his profile private.

