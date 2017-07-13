Taylor Swift Loved Being Able To Support Selena Gomez & New Music: They’re Always ‘Connected’
Taylor Swift has been social media silent for most of 2017, but she came out with big support for pal Selena Gomez’s new song. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how they stay connected despite their distance.
She’s baaaack! Taylor Swift, 27, has been MIA for nearly all of 2017, but she came out of her self-imposed hiatus to congratulate pal Selena Gomez, 24, on her dreamy new single “Fetish.” In her first Instagram post in over two months she shared, “Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl” along with the pic from the single’s art. Even though the ladies don’t see much of each other these days, they find ways to stay connected. “Taylor has Selena’s back 100% they will always be besties. But life has a way of putting distance between even the best of friends. Truth is, Taylor and Selena don’t talk as much as they would like to, but the longtime friends are still close and give each other advice all the time,” a music industry source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
