Taylor Swift Loved Being Able To Support Selena Gomez & New Music: They’re Always ‘Connected’

Taylor Swift has been social media silent for most of 2017, but she came out with big support for pal Selena Gomez’s new song. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how they stay connected despite their distance.

She’s baaaack! Taylor Swift, 27, has been MIA for nearly all of 2017, but she came out of her self-imposed hiatus to congratulate pal Selena Gomez, 24, on her dreamy new single “Fetish.” In her first Instagram post in over two months she shared, “Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl” along with the pic from the single’s art. Even though the ladies don’t see much of each other these days, they find ways to stay connected. “Taylor has Selena’s back 100% they will always be besties. But life has a way of putting distance between even the best of friends. Truth is, Taylor and Selena don’t talk as much as they would like to, but the longtime friends are still close and give each other advice all the time,” a music industry source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“When they do check in with each other, Taylor appreciates Selena’s opinion on guys and love, while Selena likes to hear what Taylor thinks too. Selena shares with Taylor everything in her love life. She is also alway bouncing studio ideas off of Taylor, who loves to swap creative ideas with Selena,” our insider continues. Click here for Selena and Taylor’s cutest moments

“The last year has been super busy for the friends between work, traveling, dating and spending time in the studio, they haven’t had much quality time in person. But that doesn’t mean that they haven’t stayed connected. Selena is looking forward to Taylor dropping new music and the pair also hope to get their guys together for a romantic double date soon!” says our source.

Selena is killing it with her music career these days, as she's got two red-hot singles of her own out with "Bad Liar" and "Fetish," while her collaboration with Kygo "It Ain't Me" has just been certified platinum. She's everywhere on the radio these days and the happiest she's ever been, thanks to her blissful romance with her boyfriend of six months The Weeknd, 27. Taylor is busy working on her highly anticipated followup to 1989 and laying low with rumored boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26. Sadly we're probably going to have to wait until early 2018 for new music from Tay, but at least we've got Sel's new jams in the meantime!

