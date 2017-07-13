Taylor Swift Breaks Instagram Silence To Fangirl Over ‘Dreamy’ Selena Gomez

If there’s anyone who could bring Taylor Swift out of hiding, it’s her BFF Selena Gomez. Tay ended a two-month Instagram silence on July 13 by celebrating Sel’s new ‘sultry’ single!

The squad lives on! Even though Taylor Swift, 27, has been on a social media hiatus for what feels like forever, she couldn’t stay quiet when Selena Gomez, 24, released “Fetish” on July 13. Along with the track, which features Gucci Mane, 37, spitting a verse or two, Selena released a video that focused solely on her lips. How interesting – is there something as a lip fetish? Nonetheless, Taylor proved she remains the world’s biggest Selenator, as she shared the single’s official artwork to her Instagram. “Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl,” she captioned the photo.

Taylor, once a prolific social media socialite, has pretty much dropped off the face of the earth when it comes to Instagram, Twitter and the like. Taylor’s “Fetish” celebration was just her 19th Instagram post in 2017, and the first in nearly two month. The last time Taylor shared anything to IG prior to this Selena post was a similarly celebration of her friends’ music, as she posted a shot of HAIM’s song, “Want You Back” on May 3. Taylor said that she had the track “On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time.”

That Haim-tastic post came two months after she gushed all over “Green Light” by Lorde. “[Got to go] brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages,” Taylor said. It seems that Taylor’s IG account is going to be her platform to celebrate her friends. Here’s hoping Lorde, 20, and Taylor patched things up after the New Zealander claimed Taylor’s fame made it seem like she had a friend with an “autoimmune disease.” Yes, Lorde did apologize profusely afterwards, saying she “f*cked up,” but it’s not like Taylor’s the kind of person to hold onto a grudge, right?

The main question is – when will Taylor come back for good? She has been avoiding the spotlight for a while. She canceled her annual Fourth of July party, which is one of the most anticipated bashes of the year. She did resurface online on June 27 to congratulate Russell Westbrook, 28, on winning the 2017 NBA MVP Award (while rocking some amazing curls, by the way) but since then, nothing! It seems that working on her next album and her new romance with Joe Alwyn, 26, is taking up all her spare time. Thankfully, she hasn’t forgotten her friends – as seen by the love she gave Selena on the new single.

Do you want Taylor to post more online, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think that she should continue to stay off the ‘gram?