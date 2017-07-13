Sophie Turner’s Secret To Her Relationship With Joe Jonas Is Simpler Than You’d Think

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ love is stronger than ever, and it’s thanks to one key trick. The ‘GOT’ star dished on what it takes to make her Hollywood relationship work, and it’s surprisingly easy!

Being one-half of a high-profile celebrity relationship seems like it would be incredibly difficult. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 21, is taking every challenge that comes with dating DNCE frontman Joe Jonas, 27, in stride, though! The couple, who have been dating for seven months, are so in love! Keeping that spark going despite their insanely busy schedules and public scrutiny is thanks to one solid tip that Sophie shared in a new interview. “I think the key is to remember that it’s just like any other relationship and if you’re in Hollywood or if you’re in Africa, it’s all the same,” Sophie told Entertainment Tonight at the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere on July 12. “Just love and be loved.”

Amazing advice! Most of us aren’t in Hollywood relationships (unless you are, we don’t know) so it’s comforting to know that anyone, no matter how famous they are, go through the same relationship difficulties as everyone else. Sophie recently spoke out about what she absolutely hates about being in a public relationship. Trust her, she’s head over heels for Joe. But she’s uncomfortable with the attention they get out in public, even when they’re doing something as mundane as grabbing coffee. “You feel like you’re living in a fishbowl,” she told Marie Claire. Her pet peeve is when pushy fans try to take pics of them without asking! Being with Joe is totally worth that, though.

Their approach to dating in Hollywood is truly working out well. Though the couple haven’t been together for very long, they’ve already broached the topic of marriage and babies, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! Don’t start the countdown for a wedding and a Jonas Jr. yet, though. The level-headed lovebirds have agreed that it’s too soon to take those steps, but they’re definitely open to it in the future. So sweet!

