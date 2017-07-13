Simone Biles Stuns In Pretty Pink Dress At Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Strike a pose! Simone Biles brought the heat at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, opting for a pretty pink dress on the red carpet. The Olympic gymnast added the perfect final touch to her sporty and chic look with sparkling earrings!

Simone Biles, 20, always slays the game when it comes to her style choices! The Gold medalist turned heads from the moment she graced fans with her presence at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, which were filmed on July 13. Rocking a pretty pink dress, she looked stunning while showing off her athletic figure at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Simone accessorized flawlessly, opting for a sparkling earrings, which complimented her ensemble. She stole the show with her mega-watt smile! Check out our red carpet gallery for the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, here.

Several of the biggest stars are bringing their fashion A-game for the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, which celebrates the best athletes in sports as well as the top moments in sports leagues. Gabby Douglas, 21, another member of the “Fierce Five,” looked stunning for the special occasion, dazzling in her outfit. It’s going to be a big night for Simone, who is facing some pretty tough competition in the Favorite Female Athlete category. Many notable athletes are nominated, including Serena Williams, 35, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, 20, Tom Brady, 39, Steph Curry, 29, and more. Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, 28, is also serving as the host with the most!

Simone last commanded the red carpet at the 2017 ESPYs on July 12, wowing in a blue off-the-shoulder gown. The Olympic gymnast completed her look with a gold belt and matching heels. She continually nails it at award shows, especially when it comes to her gorgeous waves and smokey shadows. Simone stepped back from her sport and has been enjoying life, especially after her stint on Dancing With The Stars. Happiness looks amazing on her!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Simone’s gorgeous outfit at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards?