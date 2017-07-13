Senate GOP Reveals Revised Healthcare Bill: Will 22 Million Americans Still Lose Their Insurance?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the GOP’s revised healthcare bill, and some colleagues are calling it “worse” than the first version. What does it propose, and what does it take away?

The Senate’s Obamacare replacement healthcare bill in its latest version strips down some of the harsher provisions in the first draft, launched two weeks ago, but adds some concerning amendments. In very short summary, this is the new bill announced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: if an insurer offers “sufficient minimum coverage,” on the condition that they remain subject to federal mandates in Obamacare, then they could also offer outside coverage exempt from the mandates. Sounds confusing? It is. Here’s a more thorough explanation:

Hoping to gain conservative support, McConnell has included the so-called “Cruz amendment” in the new Republican healthcare bill, Senate GOP aides told the Associated Press. Texas senator Ted Cruz had proposed insurers sell plans with minimal coverage, as long as they also sell insurance politics that meet the requirements of Obamacare. Moderate Republicans disliked Cruz’s plan, arguing that it would make insurance too expensive for people with serious illnesses, as healthy people would grab the cheaper coverage. it would achieve what the GOP has been rallying against this whole time, the notion that Obamacare is too expensive and Americans aren’t getting affordable coverage.

The Senate healthcare bill was released two weeks ago, months after the House healthcare bill failed on the floor. McConnell yanked the Senate bill when he realized that too many Republicans were unhappy with it, and put it back into draft. The current version of the bill was expected to be only a moderate change from the first draft, changing the parts that irked his colleagues, and what even President Donald Trump called “too mean.”

McConnell has been increasing pressure on himself and his GOP colleagues in the Senate to push out the healthcare bill as quickly as possible. Congress traditionally takes a recess in the month of August, but McConnell made the controversial decision to push it back until a vote is achieved. There’s undue pressure from Trump, as well. The president appeared on the Christian Broadcasting Network’s long-running show The 700 Club on July 12, the day before McConnell released the revised bill, and said he’ll be “very angry” if the Senate fails to pass the bill. He said that McConnell must “pull it off.”

