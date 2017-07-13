Did Selena Gomez Record A Song Inspired By The Weeknd? Fans Freak Over Alleged Leak

Selena Gomez dropped ‘Fetish’ today, July 13, but that’s not all fans are flipping out over. Another Selena track allegedly leaked, and the Twittersphere is saying that it sounds like it could be by The Weeknd!

Selena Gomez, 24, allegedly debuts a new sound on an unreleased song titled “Stain,” and fans are freaking at how it reminds them of The Weeknd. “THAT R&B SOUND HAD ME SHOOK…THE WEEKND’S IMPACT!” one fan tweeted on July 13. We can definitely see that, though of course the reported lyrics (“Oh, it should be easy to let you go”) are probably not about their relationship, since Selena and Abel are still together and very much in love!

Many fans believe that “Stain” is meant to appear on Selena’s upcoming album, because she actually shared a snippet of the track on Snapchat in 2016. “Getting Impatient — Want to share more,” she wrote then. It’s unclear as to whether the song will make it onto the record now that it’s leaked, but we hope so!

Take a look at more of the alleged song lyrics here:

Now I’m stained by you

Like a coffee ring upon this table

I’m unstable, I’m stained by you

Like a goddamn soldier that just can’t forget the battle

I am stained by you

Like a coffee ring upon this table

I’m unstable, I’m stained by you

(By you, by you, oh oh) You had a way of making me feel special, yeah

Then take it away and say I wasn’t special, no

And now it’s messed up

That bad kind of love is the only thing that makes me better

Yeah you had your way, I’m trying to pull myself together

Check out more fan tweets:

Listening to stained by you, not sure if it's an accident but it's a beuitiful accident, you should put it in the album @selenagomez 💜 — Arthur Vogas (@mrarthurvogas) July 13, 2017

@selenagomez what are you doing? You are totally blowing my mind with your new singles. Love u so much❤️❤️#fetish #badliar #stained — ilovemysab (@2001mari15) July 13, 2017

Stained was perfect. I honestly didn't liked Fetish too much but with this bish @selenagomez I love you. it was so good. the intro JESUS — Moon Child 🌙 (@kesharosecr) July 13, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena allegedly writing new song inspired by The Weeknd?