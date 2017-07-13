Selena Gomez just dropped the followup to ‘Bad Liar’ today, July 14, and it might be our favorite Selly song yet. Listen to the new track, which also features Gucci Mane, right here!

Selena Gomez, 24, is back with a chill track that you’ll be playing all summer long! She’s teamed up with Gucci Mane, 37, for “Fetish,” the second single from her still-untitled next album, and we’re into it. As is the new trend with Selena, the jam has a super breathy and sexual sound. On one hand we can picture driving around with friends in the summertime listening to it, on the other hand we could picture making love to it. It’s SO HOT! See pics of Selly, here.

Selena collaborated with songwriter LELAND for the sexy new song. He actually confirmed the news on his Twitter account back in June. “I still can’t believe it but I am so excited for the world to hear ‘Fetish’ by Selena Gomez,” the writer tweeted. Now that it’s here, we understand why he was so pumped! Seriously, how good is this track? Make sure to listen below.

The “Same Old Love” singer also teased the track at the end of her short film for “Bad Liar,” and the plot thickened when she posted three cryptic photos on Instagram on July 6. It was definitely torture waiting for the song, which was produced by Jonas Jeberg and The Futuristics, but worth it!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Fetish:”

You got a fetish for my love (love)

I push you out and you come right back (right back)

Don’t see a point in blaming (you-oo-oo-oo)

If I were you I’d do me (too-oo-oo-oo)

You got a fetish for my love (love)

I push you out and you come right back (right back)

Don’t see a point in blaming (you-oo-oo-oo)

If I were you I’d do me (too-oo-oo-oo)

You got a fetish for my love

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Fetish?” Tell us if you love it!