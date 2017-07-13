Exclusive

Sammy Sosa’s Skin Bleaching Has ‘Increased His Risk For Skin Cancer’ — Doctor Speaks

Maybe it’s time to toss that bleaching cream. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke with a doctor about the effects of Sammy Sosa’s bedtime routine, which effectively increases ‘his risk for skin cancer.’

We’re all well aware of the negative effects that come with skin tanning — either at the beach or at the salon. But what’s the deal with skin bleaching? Sammy Sosa, 48, debuted a much lighter complexion on July 13, which he says is the result of using a skin bleaching cream every night before he goes to bed. The product gradually lightened his skin to the point where sports fans didn’t even recognize the former baseball star anymore! He’s proud of his new look but the only question is, is it safe? To get some answers about the product and potential health risks, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke with renowned Beverly Hills Dermatologist Peter Kopelson.

Bleaching certainly leaves the skin much more bare in terms of its protection against skin cancer,” he tells us. “So, I would suspect that he’s absolutely at an increased risk for skin cancer. Darker skin in general is more protected against skin cancer than light skin, so if you take the pigment out of dark skin like we see here, you’re definitely dramatically increasing the risk for skin cancer.” UH OH! It sounds like using a bleaching cream is just as bad for the skin as UV rays or lying in a sun bed.
The reaction Sammy got after debuting his lighter skin tone was enough to break the internet. Twitter exploded with memes and jokes about how he’s supposedly copying Michael Jackson. Honestly, most of them were pretty mean. “Sammy Sosa looking like chewed up bubble gum,” one wrote. “Why’s Sammy Sosa looking like a pack of Big League Chew?,” another added. Others compared him to Pepto Bismol and a pink crayon because of his all-pink outfit. Way harsh!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sammy should stop using the bleaching cream?