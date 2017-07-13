Russell Wilson Adorably Coaches Ciara’s Son On How To Pose At Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Russell Wilson gave Ciara’s son Future Jr. a little helping hand while posing on the red carpet at the ‘Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.’ See the sweet pic here!

Say cheese! Russell Wilson, 28, hosted the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 13 and he took the opportunity to help out his wife Ciara‘s son with Future, Future Jr., adorably pose for red carpet photos. “On the carpet he was with Future’s son and a photographer asked to take a pic of the kid alone,” an onlooker EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Russell coached him to put up a peace sign and said behind the photographer, ‘Smile for Daddy!’ Future’s son then obeyed.” The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been married to Future Jr.’s mom since 2016 and has seemed to really bond with the toddler over the past year. See some of Ciara and Russell’s sweetest moments together as a family here!

In addition to being a stepdad to Future Jr., the athlete welcomed his own child, Sienna Princess Wilson, with Ciara on Apr. 28, 2017. The loving couple have been very public about their happy relationship and although there’s been some criticism, it doesn’t appear to be getting them down. Back in May, Russell caused a backlash when he referred to both Future Jr.and Sienna as his kids in a post that he shared for his wife in honor of Mother’s Day. Followers kept pointing out that Russell’s post was inappropriate since Future Jr. is not really his son. Ciara struck back to the negative remarks by posting her own video of her son and Russell looking very happy as the youngster handed her a red rose for the holiday.

In addition to the Kids’Choice Sports Awards which will air on July 16, Russell took part in the ESPYs on July 12. He recently celebrated his one year anniversary with Ciara and his football career is going strong. He is tied for sixth best odds to win an MVP award this season which is definitely exciting considering he has yet to receive the honor. We’d say despite any haters choosing to hate, Russell’s doing pretty okay for himself and seems to be enjoying life one event at a time.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the adorable red carpet pics of Russell and Future Jr.? Tell us your thoughts here!