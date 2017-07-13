Khloe Kardashian Gets Rob In The Gym After Blac Chyna’s Granted Restraining Order

Although Rob Kardashian is at war with Blac Chyna, he’s not letting her restraining order get him down. Instead, he’s getting back in the gym! In a new video, Khloe and Tristan Thompson push Rob during an ‘early bird’ workout!

Although Rob Kardashian, 30, has yet to address his controversy with Blac Chyna, 29, he’s finally resurfaced after his social media tirade on July 5. And, it seems like he’s leaning on Khloe, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, in wake of the news that Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against him. Khloe and her Cleveland Cavalier — who are fitness fanatics — brought Rob along for one of their intense workouts on July 12. The trio were up with the stars, as Khloe pointed out on Snapchat, and before the sun. “Early bird gets the worm,” either Tristan or Rob said in the video, below.

While Khloe didn’t capture neither her brother or her NBA beau, her verbal confirmation was all we needed to know that a major sweat session took place. And, they even celebrated their hard work with a well deserved “dance party,” which Khloe also documented below. As you may know, Khloe and Tristan don’t mess around in the gym. The pair have been hitting the pavement and doing all different types of circuit workouts in her garage. We mean, the adorable duo have never looked better! And, we’re glad Rob went along for the fitness fun, especially with the drama going on in his personal life.

In case you weren’t caught up, Chyna — with the help of her Hollywood heavyweight attorney, Lisa Bloom, 55 — was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob in an LA court on July 10. The legal proceedings detailed that Rob must stay within 100 feet of Chyna, and Rob cannot post anything about her or her children online, which includes photos and videos. The exes are reportedly scheduled to see each other in court on August 8.

While Chyna’s being represented by Kathy Griffin‘s lawyer, Rob also recruited top legal representation. He hired high profile Hollywood attorney, Robert Shapiro, 74, who formerly represented O.J. Simpson, 70.

As for the current status of Rob and Chyna’s legal dealings? — “The details of the case are still ongoing,” Shapiro EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, July 10. “As of right now, Rob has apologized, is very remorseful for his actions and he and Chyna are sharing custody of their child. The child will be transferred between their two nannies until the matter is further resolved.”

Chyna brought her issues with Rob to court just five days after he went on a social media rant about her. After Chyna sent Rob a video of her in bed with another man, he posted photos of her naked body on Instagram and Twitter. He also publicly accused her of cheating on him with multiple people, and he claimed that she underwent plastic surgery procedures to lose her baby weight. Rob’s Instagram account was shut down shortly after he posted the explicit photos, and Twitter removed his x-rated content.

Hopefully Rob’s workout with Khloe and Tristan is an indication that he’s getting back on his weight loss journey and focusing on more positive things. None of the Kardashians have spoken out about Rob and Chyna’s ongoing drama. However, multiple reports have claimed that the family is very disappointed in Rob’s actions.

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s any chance Rob and Chyna will get back together?