Blac & Rob’s Biggest Accusations Against Each Other Over The Years

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have dished out some wild rumors about each other! We’ve rounded up their most jaw-dropping claims that will blow your mind!

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s drama has definitely reached an all-time high. She accused him of threatening to commit suicide, physical abuse, and trying to steal her phone in the court documents from her restraining order on July 10. The 28 year-old’s claims against the father of her baby daughter Dream Kardashian were totally horrible. “Rob has been violent with me in the past and I am afraid to be around him,” she wrote. Blac also alleged that Rob had shoved her in front of her 4 year-old son King [Cairo] Stevenson. “When I told Rob that he could not speak about me in this way in front of the child, Rob exclaimed, ‘I can say whatever the f*ck I want!’” she claimed.

Rob came under serious fire after he shared a series of sexually explicit posts on social media of Blac. The 29 year-old even accused Blac of getting plastic surgery to lose weight after giving birth. He also claimed his former fiancée had a threesome with T.I. and Tiny! Rob and Blac have gone back and forth with wild accusations in the past. She called him “mentally ill” and claimed he “self-medicates which makes it worse” in an Instagram rant during their intense breakup in Dec. 2016.

Rob wrote his own heart-wrenching post during their split and accused Blac of not letting him see Dream. She was only a month old at the time! Rob and Blac have also accused each other has cheated more times than we can count. She reportedly got super worried Rob would sneak around with other women while she was pregnant. “Every time she’s with Rob, he’s on the phone, on Instagram and his inbox keeps getting bombarded with girls sending him messages. Rob tries to play it off like it’s not anything, but won’t let Blac read the contents of the messages,” a source told HollywoodLife.com in August 2016.

