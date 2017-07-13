Blac Chyna’s Side Dude Rarri True Slams Her As ‘Weak’ After She Has Atty Send Him Warning Letter

Rarri True was NOT happy to get a letter from his lover Blac Chyna’s attorney threatening to sue him if he posts any nude pics of her like her former fiancee Rob Kardashian did. Rarri says that was ‘weak’!

Rarri True was floored when he was recently threatened with a lawsuit by his girl Blac Chyna! The rapper, who previously shared intimate photos of himself and the 29-year-old star in bed, received a warning letter from Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom telling him it’s illegal to post nude pics of her, just like her former fiancee Rob Kardashian, 30, did last week. The rapper told TMZ he thinks the move was uncalled for. “I think it’s weak, honestly,” Rarri told the outlet. “I think, um, that she’s, you know, following proper procedures though. But at the same time it’s weak because that’s not really her character, so I hope she’s just got people in her head.” Click here to see pics of Rob’s Instagram war with Chyna.

“I don’t think it was Chyna’s actions to send that off to me… the people who’s representing her, the people who is gonna represent her [were the ones to send it],” Chyna’s side dude said. “‘Oh if they’s doing that it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t do that.’ You get what I’m saying? I’ve been around lawyers, I know how they work. … I just don’t feel like it was in her action to do that because I feel like Chyna really liked me, honestly, and I really liked Chyna. And I talked to her, I get her, you know what I’m saying? So it’s like, how could you do that?”

The rapper, who has reportedly returned $135k in jewelry meant for Chyna, went on to explain that he is unsure where he and Chyna stand right now. “I don’t know at this point, it ain’t really, I don’t know. Like I said, I hit her a few times, but at the same time she sent me a message back with some screenshots and I’m just like, ‘What is this about?’ But you know, I don’t know where it’s at.” Rarri said he’s just focused on creating more music and working on his brand right now, mentioning he also thinks Chyna’s ex isn’t so bad. “Rob’s a good guy, remember? I said that a hundred times. Rob’s a good dude. He’s just gotta learn how to keep his feelings in his pocket a little bit.”

